Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $59.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMP stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.68. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

