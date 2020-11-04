Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,108.62% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNCE opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

