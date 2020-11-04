CONMED Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for CONMED in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $81.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CONMED by 139.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,260,000 after acquiring an additional 665,606 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,569,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,452,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1,124.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 96,750 shares during the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $271,145.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,944.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

