ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,829 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,258,000 after buying an additional 887,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 275,996 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Shares of COP stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

