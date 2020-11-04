CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect CONSOL Coal Resources to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.20). CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Coal Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $83.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CONSOL Coal Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high- British thermal unit (Btu) coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

