Continental Resources (CLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Continental Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -60.52 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $36.20.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 769,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.