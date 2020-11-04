Contrasting Energy Fuels (UUUU) and Its Competitors

Energy Fuels (NYSE: UUUU) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Energy Fuels to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

This table compares Energy Fuels and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $5.86 million -$37.98 million -3.78 Energy Fuels Competitors $1.40 billion -$35.98 million 10.25

Energy Fuels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -1,589.07% -21.87% -16.65% Energy Fuels Competitors -159.21% -3.24% 0.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels’ peers have a beta of 2.17, meaning that their average stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energy Fuels and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Fuels Competitors 409 1166 1283 42 2.33

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential downside of 5.09%. Given Energy Fuels’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Energy Fuels peers beat Energy Fuels on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.