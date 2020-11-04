Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

CTB stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 144,652 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $3,114,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $3,084,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after buying an additional 103,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

