Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

CORE stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Core-Mark news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at $7,702,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,822,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 91,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Core-Mark by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after acquiring an additional 89,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 72,824 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

