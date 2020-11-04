Cormark Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $94.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

AEM opened at $82.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $462,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,006 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,269,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after buying an additional 801,403 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6,000.9% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 783,788 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after buying an additional 770,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,564,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after buying an additional 622,123 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

