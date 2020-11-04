CorMedix (CRMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect CorMedix to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

In related news, Director Mehmood Khan bought 27,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $133,982.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,645.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 89,933 shares of company stock valued at $392,769 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist began coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

