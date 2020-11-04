Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $371.96 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

