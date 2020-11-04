Coty (COTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Coty to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:COTY opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

