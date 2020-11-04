Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.39.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $255.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.02 and a beta of 1.52. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.06.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $14,652,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,102,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,955 shares of company stock worth $49,801,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

