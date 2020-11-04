Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth $19,940,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 12.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 329,540 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth $2,983,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 28.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 719,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 159,505 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Covanta has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

