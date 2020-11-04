Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Crawford United in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Crawford United has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). Crawford United had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crawford United will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

