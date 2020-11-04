Critical Contrast: Team (NYSE:TISI) & Service Team (NYSE:SVTE)

Team (NYSE:TISI) and Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Team and Service Team’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team -22.66% -9.53% -3.57% Service Team N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Team shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Team shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Team and Service Team’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team $1.16 billion 0.16 -$32.42 million ($0.46) -12.80 Service Team $3.91 million 0.23 N/A N/A N/A

Service Team has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Team.

Volatility & Risk

Team has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Team has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Team and Service Team, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Team 0 0 2 0 3.00 Service Team 0 0 0 0 N/A

Team currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.74%. Given Team’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Team is more favorable than Service Team.

Summary

Team beats Service Team on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Team

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic testing, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management program, rope access, mechanical integrity, and field heat treating services. The MS segment offers on-stream and turnaround/project related environment services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection, pipeline integrity management, engineering and condition assessment, and digital imaging services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors, as well as engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Service Team

Service Team Inc. manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Villa Park, California.

