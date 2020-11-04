Critical Contrast: Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) and Galaxy Gaming (NASDAQ:GLXZ)

Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Wanda Sports Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wanda Sports Group and Galaxy Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wanda Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Wanda Sports Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wanda Sports Group and Galaxy Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wanda Sports Group $1.16 billion 0.26 -$308.72 million ($2.45) -0.90 Galaxy Gaming $21.30 million 1.08 $2.94 million N/A N/A

Galaxy Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wanda Sports Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wanda Sports Group and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wanda Sports Group -48.51% -108.31% -15.76% Galaxy Gaming -4.22% -9.17% -2.82%

Summary

Galaxy Gaming beats Wanda Sports Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services. This segment includes sports, such as football, and winter and summer sports. The DPSS segment offers a suite of specialized sports-related services, including digital media solutions, media and program production, host broadcasting, marketing, event operations, brand development, and advertising solutions. The Mass Participation segment organizes, operates, and monetizes a range of mass participation sports, including triathlon, running, mountain biking, road cycling, obstacle course racing, and trail running through a portfolio of brands and other intellectual property. It also engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Ltd.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, and Three Card Poker. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers TableMAX e-Table system, an automated, dealer-less, multi-player electronic table game platform; and ancillary equipment. The company markets its products to land-based, cruise ships, and riverboat gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the British Isles, Europe, and Africa, as well as to Internet gaming sites worldwide. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

