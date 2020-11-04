Critical Survey: Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) vs. Pure Storage (NASDAQ:PSTG)

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) and Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Quantum has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Storage has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quantum and Pure Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Storage 0 3 10 0 2.77

Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.09%. Pure Storage has a consensus target price of $20.31, indicating a potential upside of 20.09%. Given Quantum’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Quantum is more favorable than Pure Storage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantum and Pure Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum $402.95 million 0.47 -$5.21 million ($0.14) -33.14 Pure Storage $1.64 billion 2.76 -$200.99 million ($0.63) -26.84

Quantum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pure Storage. Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pure Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum and Pure Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum -3.28% -4.03% -4.36% Pure Storage -11.25% -13.46% -4.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Pure Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Pure Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quantum beats Pure Storage on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades. It also provides DXi backup systems for backup storage and multi-site disaster recovery; surveillance and physical security storage systems, including video recording servers, as well as hyperconverged storage systems for video surveillance management and recording; and appliances designed for video surveillance analytics and to run various types of access control systems. In addition, the company offers in-vehicle storage systems, which are removable storage systems for in-vehicle data capture, mobile surveillance, and military applications; managed services, implementation and training services, and support services; and object storage systems for online content repositories, such as media archives, genome sequencing data repositories, and big data lakes. Further, it sells linear tape-open (LTO) tape cartridges, as well as standalone LTO tape drives for small business and desktop use. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. It serves corporations, government agencies, service providers, broadcasters, movie studios, sports leagues and teams, and enterprises. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions. Its data platform is used for a range of use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, private and public cloud infrastructure and webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps customers scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their customers and partners. The company serves enterprise and commercial organizations, cloud, global systems integrators, and service providers across various set of industry verticals, consumer web, education, energy, financial services, governments, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecommunications through a network of distribution and channel partners. The company was formerly known as OS76, Inc. and changed its name to Pure Storage, Inc. in January 2010. Pure Storage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

