Critical Survey: Vista Oil & Gas (VIST) versus Its Rivals

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE: VIST) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vista Oil & Gas to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

20.5% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vista Oil & Gas and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Oil & Gas Competitors 2723 9999 13560 450 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 109.15%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Oil & Gas has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas’ rivals have a beta of 2.06, indicating that their average share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $415.98 million -$32.72 million -5.24 Vista Oil & Gas Competitors $7.35 billion $355.92 million 5.83

Vista Oil & Gas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vista Oil & Gas. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -25.51% -14.00% -6.16% Vista Oil & Gas Competitors -95.77% 36.61% -0.89%

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas rivals beat Vista Oil & Gas on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.