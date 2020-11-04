Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and 361 Degrees International (NASDAQ:TSIOF) Critical Review

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crocs and 361 Degrees International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 0 3 8 0 2.73 361 Degrees International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crocs currently has a consensus target price of $57.45, indicating a potential upside of 4.18%. Given Crocs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crocs is more favorable than 361 Degrees International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crocs and 361 Degrees International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $1.23 billion 3.02 $119.50 million $1.61 34.25 361 Degrees International $814.93 million 0.30 $62.57 million N/A N/A

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than 361 Degrees International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Crocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and 361 Degrees International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 12.08% 102.93% 19.72% 361 Degrees International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Crocs has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 361 Degrees International has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crocs beats 361 Degrees International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name. The company sells its products in approximately 85 countries through wholesalers and distributors, as well as through stores and e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2019, it had 109 retail stores; 65 kiosks and store-in-stores; 193 outlet stores; and 13 company-operated e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Niwot, Colorado.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361 core and 361 Kids brands; and ski and outdoor sportswear products under the ONE WAY brand. The company also manufactures and trades in shoes soles; trades in children sporting goods; and operates a gas station. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 5,519 stores under the 361 core brand name. The company also sells products through its 361sport.com Website; other e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, Taobao, and JD; and authorized retailers and distributors. 361 Degrees International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

