Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 13.6% Higher

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.01. 8,144,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 5,779,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 1,729.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham purchased 15,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,443,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,164,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 130,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.