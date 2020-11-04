Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) VP David A. Beaver Sells 800 Shares

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Crown stock opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $93.27.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Crown by 8,022.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown by 501.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown by 69.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.