Cryoport (CYRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Cryoport to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 1.32. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

