CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.71

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.71 and last traded at $89.71, with a volume of 2024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.53.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.70.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $215,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $989,501.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,047. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 167,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

