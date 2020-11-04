CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

