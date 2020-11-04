Cumulus Media (CMLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $146.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.67. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77.

CMLS has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.