Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

CW opened at $92.30 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

