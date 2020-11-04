CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVI. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,243 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 80,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

