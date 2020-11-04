CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.51% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTMX opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.62. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

