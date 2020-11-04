DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLDR. Truist increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMC Equities Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.73. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $34.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soapstone Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.1% during the second quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after buying an additional 83,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 31.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 701,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

