DA Davidson Comments on MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

