DA Davidson Comments on MKS Instruments, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

MKSI opened at $115.07 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $129.97. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 74.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 115.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $412,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

