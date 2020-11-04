DA Davidson Weighs in on Investar Holding Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Investar in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of ISTR opened at $14.52 on Monday. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $157.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 442.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter valued at $824,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 43.8% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 574,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.36%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

