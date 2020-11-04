DA Davidson Weighs in on IPG Photonics Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

Shares of IPGP opened at $194.97 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $202.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 833.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 338,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

