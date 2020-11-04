DA Davidson Weighs in on MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens started coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

MOFG opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $355.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.03. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,615,000 after buying an additional 1,127,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

