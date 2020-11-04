Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.00. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $187.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dada Nexus stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

