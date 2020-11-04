Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 327.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

