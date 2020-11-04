Dana Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Dana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Dana stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.34, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 179,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dana by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 84,746 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dana by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 745,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 150,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Dana by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 58,237 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

