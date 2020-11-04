Datawallet (DXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,042.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Exmo and Cobinhood. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $192,274.96 and approximately $1,042.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00074188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00191335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.01086645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

