Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.88. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

