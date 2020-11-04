Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,460 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Deere & Company by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after buying an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,718,000 after buying an additional 261,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $239.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.97 and its 200-day moving average is $181.65. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $243.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

