Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Ari B. Levy Purchases 30,000 Shares

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Ari B. Levy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $221,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CL King lifted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $2,496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 199,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 143.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

