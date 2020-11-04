Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Purchases $114,300.00 in Stock

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Ari B. Levy acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $297.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TACO. ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

