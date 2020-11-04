Deluxe (DLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DLX opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $951.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

