Denbury (DEN) & The Competition Critical Survey

Denbury (NYSE: DEN) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Denbury to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denbury and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.27 billion $216.96 million 41.43 Denbury Competitors $7.35 billion $355.92 million 5.83

Denbury’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Denbury. Denbury is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -53.49% -46.09% -12.86% Denbury Competitors -95.77% 36.61% -0.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Denbury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Denbury shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Denbury and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 0 2 0 3.00 Denbury Competitors 2723 9999 13560 450 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 109.15%. Given Denbury’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Denbury rivals beat Denbury on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 230.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

