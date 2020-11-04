Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Denny’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.79.

DENN opened at $8.86 on Friday. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $564.98 million, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 679,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,819 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

