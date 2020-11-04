Dent Market Cap Reaches $14.33 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Bitbns and Kucoin. Dent has a total market capitalization of $14.33 million and approximately $283,547.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00074188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00191335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.01086645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Fatbtc, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, Cobinhood, WazirX, Coinrail, Lykke Exchange, LATOKEN, Kucoin, BitForex, FCoin, Liquid, CoinBene, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

