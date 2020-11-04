Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DBOEY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.74.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

