Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Diageo by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

